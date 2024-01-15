Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 20,792 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,792 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $32,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $254.81 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $261.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.