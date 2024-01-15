Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 309,133 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 309,133 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $363,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Shares of V opened at $264.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $266.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

