Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 53,299 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of Dollar General worth $30,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $134.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.78. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

