Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,306,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $144.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

