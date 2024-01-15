Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $172,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $144.24 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.55 and its 200-day moving average is $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

