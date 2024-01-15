Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 668,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $142.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $145.22.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.