Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2024

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $13.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $269,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $297,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dividend History for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.