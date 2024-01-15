Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $13.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.
Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
