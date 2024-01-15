Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $80.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.11.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.19.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

