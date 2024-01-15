Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Reduced by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Aptiv by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Aptiv by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Aptiv by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after purchasing an additional 993,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,896,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.19.

Aptiv Stock Down 3.3 %

APTV opened at $80.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

