Arcadium Lithium plc (ASX:LTM) Insider Acquires A$105,115.50 in Stock

Arcadium Lithium plc (ASX:LTM – Get Free Report) insider Florencia Heredia purchased 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$9.87 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,115.50 ($70,547.32).
Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance
Arcadium Lithium Company Profile
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products for portable electronics, electric cars, and stationary storage facilities. Its lithium production process includes hard-rock mining, conventional pond based brine extraction, direct lithium brine extraction, and lithium chemicals manufacturing.
