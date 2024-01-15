Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,453,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 94,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 408,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 111.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 471,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.
Barings BDC Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE BBDC opened at $8.89 on Monday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $946.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.
Barings BDC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 115.56%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
