Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,032 Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Escalade as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Escalade by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Escalade by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Escalade by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Escalade in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $80,872.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Fenton Baalmann, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $108,491.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 4,199 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $80,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Stock Performance

Escalade stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $256.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.21. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.36 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.72%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

