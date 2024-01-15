Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,644 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 123,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.33). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $232.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.52 million. Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

