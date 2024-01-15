Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,500 Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tidewater by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,729 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 11.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,606,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,089,000 after purchasing an additional 168,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDW. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $299.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

