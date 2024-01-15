Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 125,040.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

DSM stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.