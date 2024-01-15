Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,521,000 after purchasing an additional 448,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after acquiring an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,573,000 after acquiring an additional 408,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

AIG opened at $67.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

