Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 364,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $31,539,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $106.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $112.34.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

