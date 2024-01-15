Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $11,328,892. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $433.40 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $434.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

