Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in C3.ai by 98.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 33.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in C3.ai by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,172.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AI opened at $26.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.58. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

