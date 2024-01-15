Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 48.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.80.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $165.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.29. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.