Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

