Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Stryker Stock Up 1.3 %

SYK opened at $312.90 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.80 and a fifty-two week high of $317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

