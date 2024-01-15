Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,808 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after buying an additional 1,896,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,745,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,520 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,318,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,466,000 after purchasing an additional 802,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.