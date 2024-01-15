Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $67.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

