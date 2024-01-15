Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $321,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.