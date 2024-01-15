Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,071 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.