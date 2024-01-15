Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $66.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

