Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.