Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 43,438 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 391.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.53.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,181.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,181.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

