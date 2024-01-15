Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,616 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sanofi by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $41,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

