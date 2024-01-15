Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,108 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $96.23 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

