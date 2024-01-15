Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 40,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 146,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 112,863 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $86.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.98.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMN

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.