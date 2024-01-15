Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 96.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 44.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Dollar General by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

DG stock opened at $134.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.78. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

