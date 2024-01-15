Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,082 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,808,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after acquiring an additional 683,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $70.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

