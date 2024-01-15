Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 467 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $48.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.