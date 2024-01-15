Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 63,078 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,078 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.17.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

