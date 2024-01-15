Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 858 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Down 0.7 %

WSO stock opened at $407.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.25 and a 12-month high of $433.19. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

