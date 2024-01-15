Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BATS ITA opened at $122.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
