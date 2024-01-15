Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,949 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,461,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 747.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,483 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,759 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,083,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.60 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.