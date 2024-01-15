ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

ASAZY opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

