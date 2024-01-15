Assetmark Inc. Buys 504 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $693,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $121.21 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

