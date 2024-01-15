Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 179.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.07.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $495.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $500.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

