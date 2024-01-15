Assetmark Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,728,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1,442.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 597,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after buying an additional 411,585 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

