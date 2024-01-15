Assetmark Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,385.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $349,157.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,788,443.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $349,157.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,788,443.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $578.76 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.10 and a 52-week high of $647.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

