Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 75.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $237.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.01 and its 200-day moving average is $195.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $249.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total value of $1,960,039.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,922,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total value of $1,960,039.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,922,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $472,239.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,591,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,040 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

