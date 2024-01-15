B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 6,035 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 6,035 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $45,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, January 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 17,302 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $130,284.06.

On Tuesday, January 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,702 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $20,346.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

