Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $48,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $114.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.77. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.95 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

