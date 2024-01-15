Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,461,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $48,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.