Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $47.18 Million Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $47,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $30.52 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

