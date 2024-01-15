Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $48.51 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $48,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 80.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 114.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,541,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,541,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,312 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $155.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.33. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.